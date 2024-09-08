Packers Have Contacted QB Ryan Tannehill

According to Dianna Russini, the Packers have reached out to free agent QB Ryan Tannehill.

It’s a natural reaction by Green Bay after the injury to starting QB Jordan Love that will sideline him a few weeks. Tannehill didn’t overlap with Packers HC Matt LaFleur in Tennessee but missed him by just one year and LaFleur runs a similar system to what Tannehill played in for years.

Russini says there’s no contract right now and both sides will have to see if it makes sense. There was a report this morning that Tannehill was waiting for the perfect opportunity to sign, including a playoff team with a strong supporting cast and a really strong contract offer.

Tannehill has been staying patient and waiting to sign all offseason. But he also said in an interview back in July that he’s at peace if his career ends up being over.

“Nothing really felt right through free agency and through that, I had a lot of peace with it,” Tannehill said, via John Glennon of the Nashville Post. “Nothing outstanding jumped up, so I just said, ‘Hey, I’ll take a step back, and if something comes up on down the road.”

“Whether that’s training camp, maybe a guy goes down on a team and [the team] gives me a call, you never know what’s going to happen. So, just keeping the options open. But at the same time, not waiting on pins and needles for that call, right? I’m enjoying where I’m at, enjoying where my feet are at, where my family life is. If something comes up, then fantastic, I’ll jump wholeheartedly into it. But at the same time, not clearly just waiting on that.”

Regardless of if the Packers sign Tannehill, he’s unlikely to be ready to play this week, putting QB Malik Willis in line to start for the Packers in Week 2.

Tannehill, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. After six seasons, Miami traded Tannehill to the Titans in 2019 for draft compensation.

As a part of the trade, Tannehill reworked his contract to a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the potential for more incentives. He then signed a four-year, $118 million deal in 2020.

Tannehill was set to make a base salary of $24.5 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal. He made $27 million in the final year of his deal in 2023 and became an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Tannehill appeared in 10 games for the Titans and completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,616 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also added 74 rushing yards on 14 carries and an additional touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Packers quarterback situation as the news is available.