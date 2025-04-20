Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen Had Eight 30 Visits

Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen has been busy this pre-draft season, taking official 30 visits with at least eight different teams.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Nolen has scheduled or taken visits with:

Nolen has a great chance of being a first-round pick this week, despite some rumblings about maturity concerns that have dogged his draft stock.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Nolen as the No. 4 ranked defensive tackle and No. 31 overall player in the class with a first to second-round grade.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Nolen, 21, was a five-star recruit, the top-ranked defensive lineman and the No. 2 overall prospect behind Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter in the 2022 recruiting class out of Powell, Tennessee. He committed to Texas A&M in November 2021 but transferred after two seasons when former HC Jimbo Fisher was let go.

Nolen entered the portal and landed with Ole Miss in December 2023 for the 2024 season. He earned consensus All-American honors and First Team All-SEC in 2024 with the Rebels.

In his collegiate career, Nolen appeared in 35 games over three seasons and made 27 starts. He recorded 114 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four passes defended.