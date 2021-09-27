Packers Hosted Four Players For Tryouts/Visits

According to Doug Kyed, The Green Bay Packers brought in four free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Doug Kyed.
Here’s the full list:
- DB Isaiah Johnson
- TE Bruno Labelle
- WR Andrew Verboys
- C Michael Menet (visit)
Johnson recently worked out for the Browns.
Johnson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract this year when the Raiders waived him coming out of the preseason.
In 2020, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and four passes defended.
