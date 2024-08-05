Packers Hosted Seven Players For Workout

The Green Bay Packers hosted seven players for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

DE Andre Carter DB Don Gardner K Jonathan Garibay K James McCourt DE Zach Morton K Andre Szmyt DB Josh Valentine-Turner

Gardner, 26, went undrafted out of South Dakota State back in 2022 before catching on with the Buccaneers.

He was released coming out of the preseason and spent two years on and off the Bucs’ practice squad.

During his two years with South Dakota State, Gardner appeared in and started 23 games, recording 44 tackles and seven pass deflections.