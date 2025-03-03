Packers Looking To Add Veteran Receiver

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Packers would like to add a veteran receiver to their room this offseason.

Graziano notes the Packers have a lot of youth in their receiving corps and would like to balance things out a little with a more reliable veteran.

The Packers will also be without WR Christian Watson for at least part of the season while he rehabs a torn ACL sustained in January, increasing their need for depth.

There have been conflicting reports about whether or not the Packers engaged in trade talks for Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, who would be a high-profile addition to the team.

Metcalf, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Seattle traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 77 and No. 118 picks for him.

He signed a four-year, $4,586,054 rookie contract including a $1,355,312 signing bonus with the Seahawks, and was set to earn a base salary of $3,986,000 in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension.

Metcalf was due base salaries of $13 million and $18 million in the final two years of the deal when he restructured his contract in 2024. He’s set to make a base salary of $18 million in 2024 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Metcalf appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and caught 66 passes on 108 targets for 992 yards (15.0 YPC) and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Packers’ receiving corps as the news is available.