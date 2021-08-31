Packers LT David Bakhtiari Will Miss First Six Games On PUP List

According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers are keeping LT David Bakhtiari on the PUP list to start the season.

That means the All-Pro left tackle will miss the first six games of the season for Green Bay as he continues to rehab a torn ACL suffered at the end of last December.

Packers OL Elgton Jenkins is a strong candidate to fill in for the meantime.

Bakhtiari, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He was in the final year of his five-year, $53.34 million contract that included $16 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million extension last year.

Bakhtiari’s contract included a $30 million signing bonus and another $30 million-plus available in March roster bonuses in the first few years of the deal.

In 2020, Bakhtiari appeared in 12 games for the Packers, making 12 starts for them. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 2 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.