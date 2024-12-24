Packers Made Two Practice Squad Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed RB Deshaun Fenwick to the practice squad.

Packers make roster moves — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 24, 2024

He takes the place of RB Ellis Merriweather who was placed on the practice squad injured list.

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

DL Deslin Alexandre QB Sean Clifford DL James Ester K Alex Hale (International) WR Julian Hicks G/T Donovan Jennings CB Kalen King RB Ellis Merriweather (Injured) S Omar Brown DB Kamal Hadden WR Cornelius Johnson TE Messiah Swinson WR Malik Knowles QB Alex McGough G Michael Jordan LB Jeremiah Martin RB Deshaun Fenwick

Fenwick, 24, started his career at South Carolina before transferring to Oregon State. He signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

New England cut him loose after training camp.

During his six-year college career, Fenwick rushed 385 times for 2,039 yards (5.3 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, adding 31 receptions for 213 yards and two more scores.