Packers Made Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed RB Deshaun Fenwick to the practice squad. 

He takes the place of RB Ellis Merriweather who was placed on the practice squad injured list. 

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DL Deslin Alexandre
  2. QB Sean Clifford
  3. DL James Ester
  4. K Alex Hale (International)
  5. WR Julian Hicks
  6. G/T Donovan Jennings
  7. CB Kalen King
  8. RB Ellis Merriweather (Injured)
  9. S Omar Brown
  10. DB Kamal Hadden
  11. WR Cornelius Johnson
  12. TE Messiah Swinson
  13. WR Malik Knowles
  14. QB Alex McGough
  15. G Michael Jordan
  16. LB Jeremiah Martin
  17. RB Deshaun Fenwick

Fenwick, 24, started his career at South Carolina before transferring to Oregon State. He signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. 

New England cut him loose after training camp. 

During his six-year college career, Fenwick rushed 385 times for 2,039 yards (5.3 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, adding 31 receptions for 213 yards and two more scores. 

