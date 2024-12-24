Packers Made Two Practice Squad Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed RB Deshaun Fenwick to the practice squad.
Packers make roster moves
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 24, 2024
He takes the place of RB Ellis Merriweather who was placed on the practice squad injured list.
Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:
- DL Deslin Alexandre
- QB Sean Clifford
- DL James Ester
- K Alex Hale (International)
- WR Julian Hicks
- G/T Donovan Jennings
- CB Kalen King
- RB Ellis Merriweather (Injured)
- S Omar Brown
- DB Kamal Hadden
- WR Cornelius Johnson
- TE Messiah Swinson
- WR Malik Knowles
- QB Alex McGough
- G Michael Jordan
- LB Jeremiah Martin
- RB Deshaun Fenwick
Fenwick, 24, started his career at South Carolina before transferring to Oregon State. He signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.
New England cut him loose after training camp.
During his six-year college career, Fenwick rushed 385 times for 2,039 yards (5.3 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, adding 31 receptions for 213 yards and two more scores.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!