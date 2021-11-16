Packers Make Five Moves Including Placing OLB Whitney Mercilus On IR

The Green Bay Packers announced five roster moves on Tuesday including placing OLB Whitney Mercilus on injured reserve.
The full list includes:
- Packers placed OLB Whitney Mercilus on injured reserve.
- Packers signed OLB Tipa Galeai to their active roster.
- Packers signed OLB La’Darius Hamilton and RB Kerrith Whyte to their practice squad.
- Packers released DL Auzoyah Alufohai from their practice squad.
Here’s the Packers updated practice squad:
- QB Kurt Benkert
- WR Chris Blair
- G Ben Braden
- DB Kabion Ento
- DB Innis Gaines
- K J.J. Molson
- G Cole Van Lanen
- LB Ray Wilborn
- WR Juwann Winfree
- DB Shawn Davis
- DE R.J. McIntosh
- DE Abdullah Anderson
- DT Auzoyah Alufohai
- RB Ryquell Armstead
- OLB La’Darius Hamilton
- RB Kerrith Whyte
Mercilus, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He was in the final year of his five-year, $27.431 million contract that included $10.8 million guaranteed in 2019 when he signed a four-year, $54 million extension with the Texans.
Mercilus was set to earn a base salary of $4,500,000 this season. The Texans opted to restructure Mercilus’ contract this past offseason, which created $4 million in salary cap room in 2021 and added voidable years in 2022 and 2023.
The Packers added Mercilus on a one-year deal this season following his release from Houston.
In 2021, Mercilus appeared in six games for the Texans and four for the Packers. He recorded 17 tackles and four sacks.
