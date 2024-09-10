Packers Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed TE Johnny Lumpkin and WR TJ Luther to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, Green Bay cut RB La’Mical Perine and WR Jalen Wayne.

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

DL Deslin Alexandre QB Sean Clifford DL James Ester K Alex Hale (International) WR Julian Hicks G/T Donovan Jennings CB Kalen King RB Ellis Merriweather CB Robert Rochell G/C Lecitus Smith S Omar Brown LB Chris Russell RB Andrew Beck DB Kamal Hadden RB Christopher Brooks TE Johnny Lumpkin WR TJ Luther

Perine, 26, was selected by the Jets with the No. 120 pick in the fourth round out of Florida in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,040,344 rookie contract that included a $745,344 signing bonus but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Eagles later signed him to their practice squad but cut him loose not long after. He then had a brief stint with the Dolphins before joining the Chiefs practice squad last year.

Kansas City cut him loose in May and he had a brief stint with the Steelers.

In 2023, Perine appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded 22 rushing attempts for 77 yards (3.5 YPC) and three touchdowns.