Packers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers signed S Mark Perry to their practice squad and placed TE McCallan Castles on the practice squad injured list.

Perry, 24, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of TCU following the 2024 draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and had a brief stint on the Texans practice squad before joining the Patriots practice squad.

New England re-signed Perry to a futures contract following the conclusion of 2024, but waived him last offseason. Tennessee claimed him off waivers but released him in August. He caught on with the Bears soon after, but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.