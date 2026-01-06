Packers Making Five Moves Including Promoting QB Desmond Ridder

The Green Bay Packers announced they have promoted QB Desmond Ridder from the practice squad to the active roster.

They released QB Clayton Tune in a corresponding move, while also signing WR Julian Hicks, WR Kisean Johnson and TE Messiah Swinson to the practice squad.

Ridder, 25, was a four-year starter at Cincinnati and quarterbacked the school to a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2021, the first time ever a non-Power 5 school had earned that distinction. The Falcons used the No. 74 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ridder signed a four-year $5,362,959 contract that includes a $1,080,334 signing bonus with the Falcons. He was entering the third year of his deal and was set to make a salary of $985,000 in 2024 when Atlanta traded him to the Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore.

The Raiders signed Ridder off Arizona’s practice squad during the season. Las Vegas declined to tender Ridder an offer as a restricted free agent in February.

Ridder joined the Bengals in July but was among their final roster cuts. He’s been on and off of the Vikings’ roster ever since. Minnesota cut him at the beginning of December.

In 2024, Ridder appeared in six games for the Raiders and completed 52 of 85 pass attempts (61.2 percent) for 458 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.