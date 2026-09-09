Packers Making Three Practice Squad Moves

According to Bill Huber, the Packers are signing RB Damon Bankston and S Kahlef Hailassie to the practice squad.

Bankston worked out for the team yesterday, and also took an official 30 visit with them back in the spring. Hailassie was cut by the Vikings on Tuesday.

Green Bay had one open spot and also released DB Murvin Kenion III. Their practice squad now includes:

T Dalton Cooper DT Jaden Crumedy TE Drake Dabney G Josh Gesky WR Chris Hilton Jr. DB Domani Jackson DE Nyjalik Kelly DE Arron Mosby WR Isaiah Neyor RB Pierre Strong Jr. G Dillon Wade LB Kristian Welch QB Kedon Slovis K Lenny Krieg (international) LS Scott Daly RB Damon Bankston DB Kahlef Hailassie

Hailassie, 25, started his college career at Oregon before a stint at Independence Community College and finally ending up at Western Kentucky. He initially signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kansas City waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Browns. He spent two seasons in Cleveland before being signed by the Vikings for 2025.

The Jaguars signed Hailassie off of the Vikings’ practice squad before cutting him loose. He returned to Minnesota to finish out the season and inked a futures deal for 2026.

For his career, Hailassie has appeared in 10 games for the Browns and recorded eight total tackles and a pass deflection.