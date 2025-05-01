Packers Not Picking Up LB Quay Walker’s Fifth-Year Option

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers are not picking up LB Quay Walker‘s fifth-year option.

However, Demovsky notes GM Brian Gutekunst said earlier this offseason that they would like to sign Walker to a contract extension, and he remains “very much in their long-term plans.”

Walker would’ve made $14,751,000 under the fifth-year option. He’s now set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Walker, 24, was the No. 22 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $13,841,637 rookie contract that includes a $7,246,645.

In 2024, Walker appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 102 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.