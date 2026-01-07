Packers Officially Make Four Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced they activated LB Nick Niemann off injured reserve to the active roster, placed WR/CB Bo Melton on injured reserve, signed DL Anthony Campbell to the practice squad, and placed WR Will Sheppard on the practice squad injured list.

Melton goes on IR after recently suffering a knee injury. Packers HC Matt LaFleur indicated he doesn’t have an ACL injury but is hurt badly enough to be out a while.

Melton, 26, was a seventh-round draft pick to the Seahawks out of Rutgers in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal but was let go before his first season.

Melton rejoined the practice squad shortly after but was lost to the Packers’ active roster. He bounced on and off the practice squad in 2023 with Green Bay and was elevated three times before signing to the active roster before the season ended.

In 2025, Melton appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded four catches on 13 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown, rushed five times for 35 yards, added four tackles and returned 19 kickoffs for 467 yards (24.6 average).