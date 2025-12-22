Packers Officially Place TE John FitzPatrick On IR, Activate OLB Collin Oliver

The Green Bay Packers announced they have placed TE John FitzPatrick on injured reserve after he tore his Achilles on Sunday.
We have placed TE John FitzPatrick on injured reserve
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 22, 2025
In a corresponding move, the Packers activated fifth-round OLB Collin Oliver from the PUP list.
FitzPatrick, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Falcons in 2022 out of Georgia. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2025. Atlanta waived him following training camp in 2024 and re-signed him to the practice squad after.
Green Bay signed FitzPatrick to their active roster off the Falcons’ practice squad in October 2024. He returned to the Packers on a one-year contract during the offseason.
In 2025, FitzPatrick appeared in 15 games for the Packers and caught 12 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Oliver, 23, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma State. He was a second-team All-BIG 12 selection in 2022 and 2023, but was limited with a right foot injury as a senior.
The Packers selected him with the No. 159 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4,603,333 rookie contract that included a $403,333 signing bonus.
For his college career, Oliver appeared in 43 games, making 22 starts and recording 23.5 sacks, 134 tackles, five forced fumbles and seven pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!