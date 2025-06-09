Packers Officially Release CB Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers announced they have officially released CB Jaire Alexander.

Thank you, Jaire — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 9, 2025

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst issued the following statement regarding Alexander’s release: “In his seven seasons with the Packers, Jaire established himself as one of the premier players in the NFL at one of the game’s most challenging positions. His contributions to our organization were felt on the field, in the locker room and in our community, and he will be missed. We appreciate all he gave and we wish him all the best moving forward.”

After some buzz that the two sides were moving toward a reconciliation in the past few weeks, in the end they could not come to an agreement and Green Bay will move on from Alexander before the start of mandatory minicamp this week.

The Packers reportedly had an offer for a pay cut on the table for Alexander that would have allowed him to stay in Green Bay another season.

Alexander had been available on the trade block pretty much all offseason, but the Packers have found no takers. The relationship between the two sides has been strained in recent years, with both sides frustrated by Alexander’s injury issues that have limited him to 14 games the past two seasons.

Alexander, 28, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He is scheduled to make base salaries of $16.15 million and $18.15 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2024, Alexander appeared in seven games for the Packers and made seven starts, recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and seven pass defenses.