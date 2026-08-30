Packers Officially Starting OLB Micah Parsons On PUP List

The Green Bay Packers are officially starting OLB Micah Parsons on the PUP list this season, per Adam Schefter.

He’ll make his 2026 debut sometime after the first four games, as has long been expected as he comes back from a torn ACL.

Parsons, 26, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

The Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks before the 2025 season. Green Bay instantly handed Parsons a four-year, $186 million extension, keeping him under team control through 2029.

In 2025, Parsons appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 41 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.