Packers Parting Ways With Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Derrick Ansley

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports Packers defensive pass game coordinator Derrick Ansley is leaving the staff.

Green Bay recently hired former Bills DC Bobby Babich to that same title, ending Ansley’s tenure with the team after former DC Jeff Hafley was hired as the Dolphins’ HC.

Ansley, 44, got his start in coaching in 2005 and had stints at a number of college football programs, primarily as a secondary coach. He got his first NFL job with the Raiders in 2018 in the same role.

Ansley left the following year to join Tennessee as the defensive coordinator but returned to the NFL after a two-year stint to take the defensive backs coach position for the Chargers.

Los Angeles promoted Ansley to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season. He was then hired by the Packers as pass game coordinator for the 2024 season when the Chargers brought in HC Jim Harbaugh.