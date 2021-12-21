Packers Place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling On COVID-19 List

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they’ve placed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the COVID-19 list.

Valdes-Scantling, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus. He is set to become a free agent in 2022 following this season.

Valdes-Scantling will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.