Packers Placed WR Jayden Reed On IR

The Packers announced that WR Jayden Reed is being placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery on his broken collarbone.

Reed fell directly on his shoulder with a defender on his back and was in immediate pain during the team’s game against the Commanders. He is hoping to return at some point in November.

Reed, 25, was selected with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round by the Packers. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $7,180,777 rookie contract that includes a $2,222,383 signing bonus.

Reed is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Reed has appeared in two games for the Packers and caught three passes for 45 yards receiving and a touchdown.