Packers Placing OLB Za’Darius Smith On Injured Reserve

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers are placing OLB Za’Darius Smith on the injured reserve.

Green Bay plans to activate Smith once he’s healthy enough to play.

“We’re going to have to shut him down for a while. Do you keep him in a limited or do you shut him down for a while and try to get him up to the snap count we’d like him to be,” said Packers HC Matt LaFleur.

Smith, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers in 2019.

Smith had two years remaining on his contract and was set to make a base salary of $10.25 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Smith appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and recorded 52 tackles, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two recoveries, and two passes defended.