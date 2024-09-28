Packers QB Jordan Love Active For Week 4, Expected To Start

Adam Schefter reports that Packers QB Jordan Love will be active in Week 4, as the team did not elevate QB Sean Clifford from the practice squad.

He is making his return just three weeks after spraining his MCL, with backup QB Malik Willis expected to remain in some packages for the team.

Love, 25, was a three-year starter at Utah State and earned All-Mountain West honors the past two seasons. The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to select him at No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final of his four-year, $12,383,451 rookie contract that includes a $6,566,146 signing bonus when the Packers signed him to a one-year, $13.5 million extension in lieu of picking up his fifth-year option.

The Packers later signed Love to a record four-year $220 million contract this August.

In 2024, Love has appeared in one game for the Packers, completing 50 percent of his passes for 260 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

We will have more on Love as it becomes available.