Packers RB Kylin Hill Out With Knee Injury

The Green Bay Packers announced that RB Kylin Hill was ruled out Thursday night against the Cardinals after suffering a serious knee injury.

Injury update: #Packers RB Kylin Hill (knee) has been ruled out. #GBvsAZ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 29, 2021

Hill, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State.

Hill signed his four-year rookie deal worth $3.55 million with the team in May.

In 2021, Hill has appeared in eight games for the Packers, rushing ten times for 24 yards and catching one pass for five yards.

We will have more news on Hill as it becomes available.