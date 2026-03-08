Packers Re-Sign OL Sean Rhyan To Three-Year, $33M Extension

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers and OL Sean Rhyan have agreed to a three-year, $33 million extension to keep him in Green Bay.

Pelissero adds the deal has a maximum value of $39 million and Rhyan is viewed as a center by the organization, which is where he filled in late last season after Elgton Jenkins was hurt.

This is a big move by Green Bay to get Rhyan locked up ahead of what was expected to be a strong market for interior offensive linemen.

Rhyan, 25, was selected in the third round of the 2022 draft by the Packers out of UCLA. He signed a four-year, $5,122,854 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $849,105.

He was slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Rhyan appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and made 11 starts between guard and center. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 30 center out of 37 qualifying players.