Packers Re-Signed OLB Brenton Cox Jr.

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers are re-signing OLB Brenton Cox Jr. to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million. 

Brenton Cox

He was scheduled to be a restricted free agent, so this keeps him in the fold in Green Bay at a lower number than the tender. 

Cox, 26, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2023. He signed a standard three-year, $2.6 million contract and made the roster all three years.

Cox was set to be a restricted free agent in 2026. 

In 2025, Cox appeared in four games for the Packers and recorded five total tackles, one sack and a forced fumble. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply