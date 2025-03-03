Packers Re-Signing LB Isaiah McDuffie To Two-Year, $8M Deal

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Packers are re-signing LB Isaiah McDuffie to a two-year, $8 million deal worth up to $9.5 million.

McDuffie, 25, was a sixth-round pick to the Packers out of Boston College in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3.6 million and made a base salary of $1.055 million in 2024.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2024, McDuffie started all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 97 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three passes defended and one forced fumble.