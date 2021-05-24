Packers Release CB KeiVarae Russell

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that they’ve released CB KeiVarae Russell.

Russell, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. The Chiefs eventually opted to waive Russell and he was later claimed off waivers by the Bengals.

From there, Russell had brief stints with the Chargers and Giants before the Packers signed him to their practice squad last year. He was eventually promoted to their active roster.

In 2020, Russell appeared in one game but did not record a statistic.