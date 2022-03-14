Packers Release OLB Za’Darius Smith

According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers have released OLB Za’Darius Smith.

This move was expected as Green Bay looks to get under the cap before the start of the league year on Wednesday. The Packers add over $15 million in cap space with this move.

Smith now enters unrestricted free agency for the second time in his career and should do well for himself again.

Smith, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers in 2019.

Smith had one year remaining on his contract and was set to make a base salary of $14,500,000 for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Smith was limited to appearing in one game for the Packers and recording one tackle and no sacks.