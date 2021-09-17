Packers Reportedly Making Calls About Trades For Linebackers

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports has heard that the Packers have made calls around the NFL for linebacker help this week after their disappointing loss to the Saints in Week 1.

Jones adds that while teams have been willing to part with linebackers in recent weeks, they aren’t as open to parting with them now that the season has begun and injuries are starting to impact rosters around the league.

Jones doesn’t offer any specific targets to watch for Green Bay, but it would not be surprising to see them make a move before next month’s deadline if they continue to struggle.

There haven’t been a lot of linebackers mentioned as trade candidates the past few months. Although, I’m sure we’ll hear some names from here on.

The Packers signed De’Vondre Campbell this summer and have Krys Barnes, Oren Burks, Ty Summers and rookie Isaiah McDuffie at the linebacker position right now.

We’ll have more regarding the Packers as the news is available.