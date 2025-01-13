Packers Sign 12 To Futures Deals

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed 12 players to futures contracts for the 2025 season.

The full list includes:

DL Deslin Alexandre S Omar Brown DL James Ester CB Kamal Hadden K Alex Hale G Marquis Hayes WR Julian Hicks G/T Donovan Jennings WR Cornelius Johnson CB Kalen King DL Jeremiah Martin TE Messiah Swinson

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players the opportunity to compete for a roster spot over the spring and summer.

Swinson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona State following the 2024 NFL Draft. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers.

However, Green Bay waived Swinson coming out of the preseason before adding him to their practice squad. The Panthers signed him away before waiving him, at which point he returned to Green Bay on the practice squad.

During his five-year college career, Swinson appeared 47 games and caught 28 passes for 317 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.