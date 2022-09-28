Packers Sign CB Corey Ballentine To Practice Squad

According to Bill Huber, the Packers are signing CB Corey Ballentine to their practice squad on Wednesday following a successful workout the previous day.

Green Bay’s practice squad now includes:

QB Danny Etling RB Tyler Goodson OLB La’Darius Hamilton DL Jack Heflin OLB Kobe Jones DL Chris Slayton CB Kiondre Thomas ILB Ray Wilborn TE Shaun Beyer CB Benjie Franklin WR Juwann Winfree DB Micah Abernathy K Ramiz Ahmed LB D.Q. Thomas WR Travis Fulgham CB Corey Ballentine

Ballentine, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. The Giants waived Ballentine in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York later waived and he was later claimed off waivers by the Lions but was cut loose in November of last year and re-signed to Detroit’s practice squad.

He signed a futures deal with the Falcons last offseason but was among Atlanta’s final roster cuts. Ballentine briefly caught on with the Cardinals practice squad earlier this month.

In 2021, Ballentine appeared in four games for the Lions as a return specialist, recording four kickoff returns for 94 yards.