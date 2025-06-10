Packers Sign DT Cameron Young

The Green Bay Packers have signed DT Cameron Young to a contract, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.
Young, 25, was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft. He was in the third year of his four-year, $4,567,508 contract that included a $727,508 signing bonus when Seattle let him go earlier this offseason.
For his career, Young has appeared in 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 18 tackles and a pass defense.
