Packers Sign DT Cameron Young

The Green Bay Packers have signed DT Cameron Young to a contract, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Young, 25, was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft. He was in the third year of his four-year, $4,567,508 contract that included a $727,508 signing bonus when Seattle let him go earlier this offseason.

For his career, Young has appeared in 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 18 tackles and a pass defense.