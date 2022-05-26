Packers Sign Fourth-Round WR Romeo Doubs & OL Zach Tom

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday that they’ve signed fourth-round WR Romeo Doubs and fourth-round OL Zach Tom to rookie contracts.

The Packers have now signed all but one of their 2022 draft picks:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Quay Walker LB Signed 1 Devonte Wyatt DT Signed 2 Christian Watson WR 3 Sean Rhyan OT Signed 4 Romeo Doubs WR Signed 4 Zach Tom OG Signed 5 Kingsley Enagbare DE Signed 7 Tariq Carpenter LB Signed 7 Jonathan Ford DT Signed 7 Rasheed Walker OT Signed 7 Samori Toure WR Signed

Doubs, 22, was named First Team All-MWC twice during his four years at Nevada and scored on his first college touch, an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown.

During the 2020 season, Doubs led the Mountain West Conference in both receiving yards and touchdowns.

In his four college seasons, Doubs started in 37 of 45 games and caught 225 passes for 3,322 yards (14.8 YPC) and 26 touchdowns.