Packers Sign LB Jamin Davis To Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed LB Jamin Davis to the practice squad.

Packers make roster moves — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 29, 2024

In a corresponding move, they cut LB Chris Russell.

Davis is a former first-round pick who was cut by the Commanders last week. He’s getting a fresh start with the Packers.

Davis, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Commanders back in 2021 out of Kentucky. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract after having the team decline his fifth-year option back in April when Washington elected to waive him.

In 2024, Davis appeared in five games for the Commanders and recorded 13 total tackles.