Packers Sign Three To PS Including QB Clayton Tune

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed OT Dalton Cooper, QB Clayton Tune and TE Josh Whyle to the practice squad.

Tune, 26, was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2022. He then wound up being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 draft by the Cardinals.

During his college career at Houston, Tune appeared in 47 games and completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 11,989 yards, 104 touchdowns, and 41 interceptions.

In 2024, Tune appeared in six games for the Cardinals, completing both of his passes for eight total yards.