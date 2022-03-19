Packers Signing CB Rasul Douglas To Three-Year, $21M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Packers have agreed to a three-year deal with CB Rasul Douglas.

Adam Schefter reports that the three-year deal is worth $21 million and carries a maximum value of $25.5 million.

Douglas, 26, was a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. The Panthers claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles in September of 2020.

Douglas played out the final year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and made a base salary of $754,750 for the 2020 season with Carolina. He later signed a one-year, $990,000 deal with the Raiders last offseason, but Las Vegas released him during camp.

He quickly caught on with the Texans but was among their final roster cuts. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad and he was signed away by the Packers in October.

In 2021, Douglas appeared in 12 games for the Packers and recorded 56 total tackles, five interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, one forced fumble, and 13 pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 16 cornerback out of 116 qualifying players.

