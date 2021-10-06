Packers Signing CB Rasul Douglas Off Cardinals’ Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers announced that they are signing CB Rasul Douglas off of the Cardinals’ practice squad.

Douglas, 25, was a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. The Panthers claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles in September of 2020.

Douglas played out the final year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and made a base salary of $754,750 for the 2020 season with Carolina. He later signed a one-year, $990,000 deal with the Raiders this offseason, but Las Vegas released him earlier this month.

He quickly caught on with the Texans but was among their final roster cuts. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad last month.

In 2020, Douglas appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 62 tackles, no interceptions and nine pass deflections.