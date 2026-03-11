Packers Signing DT Javon Hargrave To Two-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers are signing DT Javon Hargrave to a two-year contract following his release by the Vikings.

Green Bay is giving Hargrave $23 million in total with $13 million of that guaranteed. He was just officially cut loose with a June 1 designation today.

Hargrave, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.11 million contract and signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles in 2020.

He finished the final year of that contract and made $12.75 million in 2022. From there, he signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the 49ers back in 2023.

Hargrave was scheduled to make base salaries of $19.9 million and $21.65 million in the final two years of that deal when San Francisco reworked his contract. The team later released him with a post-June 1 designation ahead of the 2025 season.

He went on to sign a two-year deal worth up to $30 million with the Vikings. Minnesota cut him after just one season.

In 2025, Hargrave appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and tallied 52 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one recovery.