Packers Signing TE John FitzPatrick

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers are signing TE John FitzPatrick to the active roster of the Falcons’ practice squad.

It’s worth noting Green Bay TE Luke Musgrave has an ankle injury and was active last week for emergencies only.

FitzPatrick, 24, was a sixth-round pick of the Falcons in 2022 out of Georgia. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2025. Atlanta waived him following training camp in 2024 and re-signed him to the practice squad after.

In 2023, FitzPatrick appeared in nine games for the Falcons and caught one pass for 12 yards.