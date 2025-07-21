Packers Signing UDFA WR Will Sheppard

Greg Auman reports the Packers are signing UDFA WR Will Sheppard to a contract.

Auman adds Sheppard was set to sign with Tampa Bay in May, but had an injury that he is now recovered from.

Additionally, the Packers announced they have released K Alex Hale.

Sheppard, 23, was a three-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class out of Madisonville, Louisiana. He committed to Vanderbilt and transferred to Colorado after four years for his final season.

In his collegiate career, Sheppard appeared in 56 games and caught 200 passes for 2,688 yards and 27 touchdowns.