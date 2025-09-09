Packers Signing WR Christian Watson To One-Year, $13.25M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers are signing WR Christian Watson to a one-year, $13.25 million contract extension on Tuesday.

Watson had his 2024 season cut short after undergoing ACL surgery in January and is still recovering from his injury.

In his media session following OTAs, Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur gave a positive update on Watson’s rehab and believes he’s ahead of the original timeline.

“Christian is doing outstanding. I would say he’s ahead of schedule,” LaFleur said, via Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire.

Watson, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $9,241,031 rookie contract, which includes a $3,900,750 signing bonus.

In 2024, Watson appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 29 receptions for 620 yards (21.4 YPC) and two touchdowns.