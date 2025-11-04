Packers Signing WR Michael Woods II

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Packers are signing WR Michael Woods II to the practice squad.

Woods, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Browns out of Oklahoma in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.83 million rookie contract with the team. The Browns released Woods after camp last year, and he spent the season on the practice squad before signing to the active roster in December.

Cleveland waived him with an injury designation in early August.

In 2024, Woods appeared in five games for the Browns and caught seven passes for 65 yards and no touchdowns.