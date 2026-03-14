Packers Team To Watch For Anthony Richardson?

Stephen Holder reports that while no trade involving Colts QB Anthony Richardson is imminent, the Packers could be one team to watch.

Holder adds that while multiple teams are interested in Richardson, who is available for trade, the free agency boom has just ended, and other moves will continue to trickle in as we near the draft.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year. He then missed significant time in 2025 due to an eye injury.

In 2025, Richardson appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

We’ll have more on Richardson and the Colts as the news becomes available.