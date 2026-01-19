Packers To Interview Christian Parker For DC Position

The Green Bay Packers are set to interview Eagles DB coach and passing game coordinator Christian Parker for their defensive coordinator role, according to Jordan Schultz.

Parker is also set to interview with the Cowboys for their defensive coordinator position.

Parker, 34, began his coaching career as Virginia State’s defensive backs coach from 2013-2014 and held the same role at Norfolk State from 2015-2016. He was also Notre Dame and Texas A&M’s defensive analyst in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

He began his NFL coaching career as the Packers’ defensive quality control coach in 2019-2020 and was hired as the Broncos defensive backs coach in 2021. He joined the Eagles in the same role in 2024.