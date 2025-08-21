Packers Try Out Two Defensive Players, Release Two Players With Injury Settlements

The Green Bay Packers hosted DE D.J. Coleman and LB Ryan Meed for workouts, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Additionally, the Packers have waived DB Isaiah Dunn and RB Jalen White with injury settlements, per the wire.

Dunn, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State following the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year, $2.45 million deal and made the roster coming out of the preseason.

The Jets waived Dunn during roster cuts in 2022 and he was claimed by the Seahawks. Seattle let Dunn go the following summer and he had a stint with the Steelers in camp.

The Packers signed Dunn to a futures contract for the 2025 season in January, but he was placed on injured reserve earlier this month.

In 2021, Dunn appeared in 12 games for the Jets and recorded seven total tackles and two pass defenses.