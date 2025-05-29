Packers Waive DL Jeremiah Martin

The Green Bay Packers announced they have waived DL Jeremiah Martin with an injury designation.

This move was in correspondence with Green Bay signing UDFA WR Sam Brown Jr.

Martin, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in April 2024. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns.

However, Cleveland opted to waive Martin coming out of the preseason last year, and he caught on with the Packers at the end of the season before re-signing on a futures deal.

During his college career at Texas A&M and Washington, Martin appeared in 38 games and recorded 65 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defense over the course of five seasons.