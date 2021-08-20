Packers Waive WR Bailey Gaither From Retired List

The Green Bay Packers waived WR Bailey Gaither from the reserve/retired list on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Gaither opted to retire from the NFL a few weeks ago, but it’s possible he could be considering a return now that he’s been released.

Gaither, 24, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State following the 2021 NFL Draft.

During his six-year college career, Gaither recorded 135 receptions for 2,227 yards (16.5 YPC) and 18 touchdowns.