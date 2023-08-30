Packers Waiving LB Tariq Carpenter

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers are waiving LB Tariq Carpenter.

Green Bay claimed two players off the waiver wire and needed to make room.

Carpenter, 24, was drafted in the seventh round by the Packers out of Georgia Tech with the No. 228 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3.8 million.

In 2022, Carpenter appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded eight total tackles.