Packers Waiving TE Jace Sternberger

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers are waiving TE Jace Sternberger.

The former third-round pick was set to return to the active roster following a two-game suspension to start this season. However, Green Bay elected to cut ties rather than free up a roster spot.

Sternberger, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,526,524 rookie contract including a $1,006,524 signing bonus.

Sternberger opened his rookie season on injured reserve before being designated to return in December.

In 2020, Jace Sternberger appeared in 12 games for the Packers and caught 12 passes for 114 yards receiving and one touchdown.