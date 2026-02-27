Packers Won’t Tender RFA RB Emanuel Wilson

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Packers are not placing a tender on restricted free agent RB Emanuel Wilson.

This, of course, means that Wilson will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason for the first time.

Wilson, 26, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Fort Valley State back in May but was cut after a few days. He quickly signed on with the Packers and wound up cracking their active roster coming out of the preseason.

Wilson re-signed with the Packers on a one-year deal for the 2024 season. The Packers brought him back on an exclusive rights tender last year.

In 2025, Wilson appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and rushed for 496 yards on 125 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 15 receptions for 99 yards receiving and three touchdowns.